Mark Zuckerberg designs 3D-printed clothes for his daughters. See pic

Every now and then, many of us pick up various hobbies, from singing and dancing to learning martial arts and more. With each hobby, we get to learn and explore something new. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also seems to have picked a hobby. Any guesses on what could it be? Well, the tech giant has started making 3D-printed clothes and even picked up sewing with it. On Sunday morning, Zuckerberg revealed images of his daughters wearing his inventive designs in a series of pictures he shared on Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg shared pictures of his 3D-printed clothes.(AP)

"I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month... (and yes, I had to learn to sew)," wrote Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram as he shared pictures of the 3D dresses. In the pictures, you can see a green and another blue colored dress.

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over two lakh times. The share also has several comments.

An individual wrote, "Wow! That's great. Love those designs too. So excited to see your collections." A second added, "You are defining the future of our fashion industry." A third posted, "Amazing and beautiful." "That's sweet. It looks like a knight's chainmail armor," expressed a fourth. What do you think of Mark Zuckerberg's designs?