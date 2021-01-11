Mera Chota Sa Mohalla: Smriti Irani posts clip of woman reciting delightful poem
Poetry is a powerful storytelling tool. It has the unique ability to mystically transport one to another place and time. Good poems can also rally a bunch of emotions and memories within oneself. If you're someone who believes in that notion and generally enjoys listening to or reading poetry, then here is a video you must check out. Posted by Union Minister Smriti Irani, this recording features poet Jaya Sarkar reciting a poem titled Mera Chota Sa Mohalla. The clip has won many netizens' hearts. It'll probably leave you with a sweet feeling of nostalgia too.
Posted on Instagram on January 10, this video is over four minutes and thirty seconds long. The heartwarming caption shared alongside the clip reads, "Mera Chota Sa Mohalla. Found this beautiful rendition online... don’t know who the lady is but what she describes is a life many of us have been privileged to live. There are some who consider big bank accounts, huge mansions & a row of jazzy cars to be the hallmark of privilege".
Reads the rest of the text and check out to the wholesome poem below:
If viewing that recording has left you smiling, then know that you're not alone. This post has accumulated over 76,100 views and many appreciative comments since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform.
Here's what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, "Excellent".
Another individual wrote, "Loved it". "Very impressive," read one comment under the Instagram post.
What are your thoughts on this?
