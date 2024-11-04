Miss Universe finalist claims she is a sociopath: ‘I had to teach myself to blink’

Former Miss World Australia and model Kanika Batra-Matheson has claimed that she has a sociopathic personality type and offered to help her followers identify others like her. Kanika Batra-Matheson claimed that sociopaths are skilled liars and often deploy “mirroring" as a tactic to manipulate someone(Instagram/kanikabatra)

A sociopath is said to lack empathy and conscience which helps them victimise others through manipulation and lying for their own benefit. Through her social media, Kanika shares tips to her followers on how to identify people who have her personality type and how to use their own tactics to expose them.

“I had to teach myself to blink more frequently so I wouldn’t freak people out,” she said, explaining that sociopaths often look “dead” in the eyes.

‘Mask of kindness’

Kanika claimed that sociopaths are skilled liars and often deploy “mirroring" as a tactic to manipulate someone. To mirror someone is to attract them by matching their energy or passion.

“The way I do this is by saying something absolutely ridiculous and seeing if they’ll mirror me. I tell them that I spend my free time knitting. Somehow they knit as well, or their uncle does," she said.

Kanika said another way to unmask a sociopath is to provoke a “range of emotions" in them after which their "mask of kindness slips very fast". She frequently post videos titled "What do sociopaths look for in a partner" or "Sociopath dating games men play".

Using bad qualities to be good

Kanika said that she had an antisocial personality disorder (ASPD) and the traits she displayed match the definitions of sociopathy.

Kanika, a Miss Universe finalist and mental illness advocate, has claimed that her personality became sociopathic due to her “traumatic” childhood. Her aim by disclosing how sociopaths work is to help people be aware of negative influences in their lives.

Interestingly, experts say that sociopathy is not a diagnosable condition but rather a collection of personality traits that is commonly associated with ASPD.

