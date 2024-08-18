Monsoon horror: Lightning hits palm tree, viral video leaves viewers in shock. Watch

As the monsoon takes over various parts of the world, people are experiencing tough situations, including potholes, water-blocked roads, and much more. While numerous people share their experiences on social media, an individual highlighted a bone-chilling side of the rainy season. In a video shared by Instagram user Sally Nolan, she captured the moment when the lightning struck a palm tree amid heavy rains. The video has gone viral on social media and sent shivers down many's spine. Snapshot of the lightning striking at the palm tree. (Instagram/@SallyNolan)

The video opens to show Nolan recording the rain from her room. As it was pouring down, she could be seen enjoying the moment. However, within seconds, lightning strikes the palm tree and sends fire jolts across it. Nolan is taken aback by the sight and immediately takes a step back from the window.

While sharing the video, in the caption of the post she wrote, "All about the timing! I wasn't expecting this. Quietly filming the storm from my bedroom window." (Also Read: Astronaut shares unseen photo of ‘lightning at night over India’ taken from space)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 16 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "This happened to a palm tree in my front yard and it just turned into a long stick with a charred tip."

Another Instagram user, Tanja Jutanda, said, "Thinking about how the sky shoots out a fire that can kill you is crazy…. What is life."

"I saw lightning strike a tree outside my apartment like this before. I physically jumped and screamed, and its rattle was so intense to the building that my neighbour's ceiling fan fell. I know this because we all went out into the hallway after to see if people were okay. Thunder is the sound of lightning, and I'm telling you…That shit within feet of you is so loud," commented user Molivia.