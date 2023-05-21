Home / Trending / Netflix’s hilarious Kathal memes leave netizens in stitches

Netflix’s hilarious Kathal memes leave netizens in stitches

ByArfa Javaid
May 21, 2023 05:40 PM IST

Netflix shared the rib-tickling memes on Instagram and expressed that they aim to find the ‘missing Kathals’.

Netflix film Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav, was streamed on May 19. Since then, people have been sharing their favourite scenes on social media. Many even took the opportunity to share epic memes related to the comedy-drama. Now, Netflix, too, joined in the fun by sharing their witty creations, expressing the dual mission of finding the ‘missing Kathals’ and ‘making memes’. As expected, the post quickly went viral, spreading laughter and amusement across the Internet. Brace yourself, as it’s bound to leave you laughing out loud too.

Kathal memes shared by Netflix on Instagram. (Instagram/@netflix_in)
Kathal memes shared by Netflix on Instagram. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Also Read: Adele stifled yawn at NBA games and it's now a meme

“We only have 2 aims in our life: Making memes and finding the missing Kathals,” wrote Netflix while sharing the memes on Instagram. The first meme showcases the relatable struggle between our mirror reflections and front camera appearances. Swiping through, a hilarious video illustrates the all-too-familiar experience of receiving notifications when logging in to our email from another device. The third meme hilariously emphasizes the universal need for Kathals (no surprises there!). And to wrap it up, a video captures the priceless reactions of mischievous backbenchers when faced with punishment.

For the unversed, the film Kathal is set in a small town in India and chronicles a unique police investigation following the theft of two prized jackfruits from a politician’s garden.

Take a look at the memes below, and don’t forget to swipe:

Which meme did you like the most? Did you find any of them relatable? Shared a few hours ago, the memes shared by Netflix made people laugh and received over 13,500 likes. Additionally, many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what some of them wrote:

“Kabhi Kathal Kabhi Fun,” poskthated an Instagram user. Another added, “Recent Favorite Movie!! “#kathal.” “Don’t know what is going on, but this guy is making her job difficult,” wrote a third. A fourth reacted, “Haha.” “Lol,” commented a fifth.

Also Read: NMACC’s star-studded launch sparks meme carnival on Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
Netflix memes instagram + 1 more
Netflix memes instagram
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out