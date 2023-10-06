Netizens react to a judge's joke about giving ‘life sentence’ while 'hangry'

A recent TikTok video, shared on social media platform X has sparked conversations about an intriguing phenomenon: the influence of hunger on judicial decisions. The video depicted a person in a judge's costume eating lunch with a caption that read, “Finally getting lunch and realizing that I gave a guy life in prison without parole because I was hangry.” The post quickly gained attention, prompting a flurry of reactions. The video depicted a person in a judge's costume eating lunch with a caption that read, “Finally getting lunch and realizing that I gave a guy life in prison without parole because I was hangry.” (X)

Twitter users expressed a mix of amusement, scepticism, and concern regarding the video. A user questioned the judge's professionalism, stating, "I'm going to assume that it's a joke and that he likely didn't even sentence anyone to life that day, but I think the fact that he made the joke at all is abhorrent." Others highlighted the potential insensitivity of the joke, emphasizing its impact on individuals who have had negative experiences with the justice system.

The video and ensuing discussions on social media draw attention to an interesting phenomenon known as the "Hungry Judge Effect." Researchers have explored the impact of hunger and fatigue on judicial decisions, particularly in the context of parole board decisions. A study initially conducted in Israel suggested that judges became increasingly harsh in their decisions as the day wore on, with the likelihood of granting parole dropping significantly just before meal breaks.

This phenomenon was brought to widespread attention by psychologist Daniel Kahneman in his 2011 book, "Thinking, Fast and Slow." However, subsequent research has cast doubt on the initial findings, indicating that the effect may not be as significant as once believed.

A more recent study, conducted using data from judges in India and Pakistan during Ramadan (a month of fasting), yielded contrasting results. It suggested that, if anything, judges were more likely to acquit defendants as their fasting hours increased, challenging the notion that hunger consistently leads to harsher decisions. While the influence of hunger on judicial decisions remains a subject of debate, it is clear that factors affecting decision-making in the legal system are multifaceted.

The study’s results shed light on the complexity of human decision-making. While the impact of hunger on judgment remains a topic of interest, it appears that the influence is more nuanced than previously thought. Experts caution against oversimplifying psychological phenomena, emphasizing the need for rigorous research to understand the intricacies of human behaviour.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!