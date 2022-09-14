Norway dance group's hit choreography on Kala Chashma wows Neha Kakkar. Watch

Norway dance group Quick Style has dominated most of our social media feeds, especially Instagram, for quite some time now with their dance routines, and their craze among netizens doesn't seem to die out soon. For the unversed, the dance group went crazy viral for their performance on Bollywood hit Kala Chashma at a wedding as netizens found the choreography, coordination and overall vibe immaculate.

The dance group that has received thunderous applause from netizens several times has now won Neha Kakkar's heart, one of the singers of the song, as she reshared their video on Instagram. "@thequickstyle Boys Killing it on My Verse this time!" wrote Neha Kakkar while posting the video with a heart emoticon. The caption also accompanied the hashtag #KalaChashma. The clip captures dancers spell-bounding the crowd at Times Square with their electric moves to Kala Chashma. And their phenomenal energy will even prompt you to get up and shake a leg.

Watch the dance video shared by Neha Kakkar below:

Since being shared three hours ago, the video has accumulated over two million views, and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received a flurry of comments from netizens. Many reacted to the video with heart and fire emoticons.

"Killer," wrote Tony Kakkar in the comments section with fire emoticons. Sonu Kakkar also reacted to the video with fire emojis. "Wow," posted an individual. "Very nice," wrote another. "Superb," shared a third.