Optical Illusion: Can you spot all four women in this image?

Optical illusions are gaining immense popularity online as they are fun to solve and are often rewarding. And a baffling optical illusion posted online has left people scratching their heads. The optical illusion was created by a Ukrainian artist a few years ago and it is again doing the rounds on social media as netizens cannot spot all the women in the picture. The image has not one or two but four women. While the first woman is easier to spot, the remaining three are trickier to find.

The optical illusion art was shared by an artist named Oleg Shupliak in 2013 with the caption 'Four women'. The artist on his website states that he drew the image on paper, which is of 'symbolic composition' to 'improve the popular topic' of optical illusions. The image shows a woman with thick and wavy hair talking on the phone. The task is to spot the remaining three women in the image.

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

The optical illusion has four women hidden in it. Can you spot all four?(Oleg Shupliak)

Is the optical illusion still boggling your mind? Are you still looking for the fourth woman in the picture? If yes, then the below image may help. However, if you don't want to see the solution and give it another try, don't scroll past this space.

The first woman is the one who is talking over the phone. The second woman is on the left side, near the first woman's cheek. The third woman's eyes, nose and lips emerge from the second woman's arm. The fourth one is where the lips are above the belly button.

Optical illusion image with answers. (Oleg Shupliak)

Were you able to spot all four women in the optical illusion image? How long did it take for you to spot them?