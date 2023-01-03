Pakistani student writes lyrics of Ali Zafar’s Jhoom in physics exam, singer reacts

A video showing how a student answered a physics question with lyrics from singer Ali Zafar’s song Jhoom has created a buzz online. The video has attracted the attention of many and prompted them to share various reactions. Among them is the singer himself too who took to Twitter not just to retweet the video but also share a caption detailing how it is important for students to respect teachers and their hard work.

The video opens to show a person explaining how a student from the Karachi Board decided to write the lyrics of the hit song as the answer to a physics question. They expressed their disappointment in the video too. Resharing the clip, Zafar posted a caption in Urdu. When translated, his tweet read, “This viral video was posted on WhatsApp. I request my students not to look for physics in my songs, even though physics is everywhere, including in the lyrics of this song. But then respect the teaching and teachers while studying.”

Take a look at the post:

یہ وائرل وڈیو وٹسُ ایپ میں موسول ہوئی۔ میری طالب علموں سے التجا ہے کہ میرے گیتوں میں physics نہ تلاش کریں اگرچہ دیکھا جائے تو physics تو اس گانے کے اشعار سمیت ہر جگہ ہی موجود ہے۔ لیکن پھر پڑھائ کے وقت پڑھائی اور اساتذہ کا احترام کریں۔ 😇 pic.twitter.com/vjl4Mbo5Pw — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) December 27, 2022

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 68,000 views and counting. Furthermore, the clip has gathered nearly 2,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here's how people reacted:

“Now it's your responsibility to sing three laws of newton/concepts of physics,” joked a Twitter user. “That’s so considerate and a responsible reaction,” posted another. “Hahahahaha,” commented a third. “Maybe your next song lyrics could be the answer to this particular physics question!” wrote a fourth. Many shared their reactions using laughing out loud emoticons.