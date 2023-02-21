Home / Trending / Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard, force big cat to go away. Watch

Porcupine parents protect babies from leopard, force big cat to go away. Watch

trending
Published on Feb 21, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The video of two porcupine parents protecting their babies from a leopard was posted on YouTube.

The image shows the two porcupine parents trying to protect their babies from a leopard.(YouTube/@Latest Sightings)
The image shows the two porcupine parents trying to protect their babies from a leopard.(YouTube/@Latest Sightings)
ByTrisha Sengupta

It is often said that parents would do anything to protect their children. The statement stands true for the animal kingdom too. And, this video posted on YouTube shows just that. It captures two porcupine parents protecting their young babies from a leopard. What makes the video even more amazing to watch is how they keep on fighting the big cat till it goes away.

The video is posted on the YouTube channel Latest Sightings along with a quote from a field guide in the Kruger National Park who captured the video. The guide, Mfundo Nyambi, said how he saw the porcupine family in the middle of the road during one of trips. However, the situation tensed up when a leopard also appeared and tried attacking the babies. That is when the parents started using their sharp quills as a weapon against the leopard. Nyambi further explained how the “determination and bravery” of the animals left him amazed. “The leopard tried to pounce, but each time it did, the porcupines would turn their backs and raise their quills. Successfully deterring the leopard from attacking,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has received over 6.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments from people.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Great teamwork. Even the babies knew their place,” posted a YouTube user. “WOW! Never seen this before. Bless their hearts, they did an excellent job protecting their babies,” commented another. “Nature is so incredible. Porcupines aren't at all like big cats, but they still have the tools to defend against one. I did not realise how vocal they can be either,” expressed a third. “What an amazing display. The parents had such good coordination and discipline in their defensive positioning. And even the porcupettes knew where to be and were quick to stay in their positions. Unbelievable. Great job mom and dad,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video youtube
viral video youtube
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out