Proud dog welcomes human excitedly after creating a mess

Dogs usually love creating a mess when left alone at home but often their expressions after doing so deter their humans from getting angry. And, something similar is captured in this very adorable video shared on Reddit. The clip captures a dog proudly showing its human the mess it created. The image shows a woman's reaction to the mess created by her dog. (Reddit/@KenzoAtreides)

The video opens to show a very messy room with bits and pieces of foam scattered all over the place. As the video progresses, the reason behind the mess also becomes clear - an adorable dog. However, what has left people amused is the dog’s happy demeanour while welcoming its human to the mayhem it created.

Take a look at this sweet video of a mischievous dog:

The video was posted about two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received close to 3,100 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated several comments.

How did Reddit users react to the video of this dog?

“Never seen a dog so unapologetic about the mess it created. Lol,” posted a Reddit user. “Very proud doggo, in fact,” joined another. “This is hilarious, especially because I’m not in that situation,” added a third. “So proud of himself,” wrote a fourth.