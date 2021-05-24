‘Rainbow-like’ Sun Halo in Bengaluru mesmerises netizens, pics go viral

As Bengaluru braves another lockdown, it witnessed a rare yet mesmerizing moment in the sky. A ‘rainbow-like’ Sun Halo emerged in the sky on Monday morning and got residents clicking pictures. Photos of the phenomenon flooded all social media platforms and left netizens awestruck. Take a look at some of the stunning shots taken by tweeple of the striking celestial phenomenon.

Banglore city witnessed today a rainbow ring around Sun. This phenomenon is called ‘22 degree Sun Halo’.

Such Sun or Moon halos are not so common however they have been witnessed earlier in the country in the past. #banglore #sunhalo pic.twitter.com/JeLfHp7AE3 — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 24, 2021

ok this is just magical, a literal sun halo uff pic.twitter.com/B6s1Z1Zn92 — despair stage of grief 🇵🇸 (@magicanarchist) May 24, 2021

Several netizens appreciated the pictures.

One said, “Oh wow! This is beautiful! Seeing for the first time even in pictures”. “Call it magic, call it true,” wrote another.

According to NASA, the phenomenon occurs when thin clouds, home to “a layer of hexagonal ice crystals,” form in front of the Sun. It is called 22 Degree Halo.

A Sun Halo in India was last seen in Kolkata during 2016.

What do you think of this phenomenon and pictures?