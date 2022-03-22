Randeep Hooda shares video of a tiger with its prey. Watch

Are you a regular user of Twitter? Do you follow actor Randeep Hooda on the micro-blogging site? Then there is a possibility that you’re aware of the kind of posts that he often shares. He posts videos and images that give people a peek into both his real and reel lives. Amid them are also those shares that involve wild animals and birds. Just like his recent post involving a tiger and its prey.

“It’s a jungle out there!!” the actor wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to show a tiger tackling a bovine animal whose herd is standing nearby. The video is both intriguing and scary to watch.

Take a look at the video posted on Twitter:

It’s a jungle out there !! pic.twitter.com/Hhu0iSQtlJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 21, 2022

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 80,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also re-shared the video. Just like IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, “If stabbing in back needs an example!!” he posted while sharing the video. “Survival of the fittest!” wrote another. “This is incredible,” wrote a third.

Though in his post Hooda didn’t mention where the video was taken, he recently took to Instagram to share a few posts about his visit to Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra. Take a look at the posts he shared:

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Randeep Hooda?