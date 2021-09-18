Home / Trending / Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme
Sania Mirza's video received nod of approval from Netizens.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Sania Mirza shows how to react when your best friend tags someone else in a meme

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share a video on the meme-related post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Do you often tag your best friend in meme posts? Then you may know how you can feel a pang of jealousy when they tag someone else in such hilarious shares. A video relating to that situation, featuring Sania Mirza, has now gone viral. There is a chance that the clip will leave you giggling.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share the video. “Facts,” she wrote while sharing the clip. The video opens to show Sania Mirza looking at her phone. A text appearing on the screen reads, “When your best friend tags someone else in a meme.” The video then shows her answer and it is a line from the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's song Deewana Hai Dekho sung by Alka Yagnik.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

The video, since being shared about 14 hours ago, has gathered more than 31,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Too good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cute,” shared another. “Love this,” expressed a third. “So true,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

