Sassy Siberian Husky stomps his paws to show he is angry

Siberian Huskies are spirited dogs with an undeniable dramatic side. They have vocal nature and expressive faces that often leave their pet parents in splits. A cute pooch named Oakley is a member of the same breed, and a video of him being sassy has left people laughing out loud. The image shows a very sassy Siberian Husky. (Instagram/@westcoastoakley)

“Sounds like someone is feeling sassy,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog screaming from outside a room. He then enters the room where the video is being recorded. At first, he looks towards the camera and stomps his paws. He then goes on to howl loudly as if expressing his displeasure over something.

Take a look at this dog video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has collected close to 2.2 lakh views. It has also accumulated several likes and comments.

How did Instagram users react to the dog video?

“The stare down as he prances right by her,” posted an Instagram user. “So much sass,” added another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Love this dog. This is hysterical,” joined a third. “I love how sassy huskies are,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using emoticons.