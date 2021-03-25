Teacher takes kindergarten class on a virtual zoo trip. Watch adorable clip

A teacher is receiving all the love on Twitter after a video of him taking his class on a virtual trip to a zoo went crazy viral. This creative gesture of Garett Talcott, a kindergarten teacher, has now won people over. There is a possibility you’ll love it too.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video gathered nearly 6.7 million views after being shared on Twitter. “Shoutout to this teacher that took his Kindergarten class on a virtual field trip to the zoo. Teachers are SO underpaid,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video shows Talcott roaming around the zoo with his laptop while on a call with his students. The excited voices of the children in the background, after seeing different animals, make the video even more delightful to watch.

Take a look at the clip and chances are it’ll leave you grinning ear to ear.

Shoutout to this teacher that took his Kindergarten class on a virtual field trip to the zoo.



Teachers are SO underpaid. pic.twitter.com/cyj8OCiXnB — My car updates. (@iMDRW) March 22, 2021

People couldn’t stop appreciating the educator’s gesture and they shared the same while commenting.

“Videos like this make me realize how children are losing out on some pivotal moments in their childhood and this teacher trying to make the best of what’s available is why teachers are so important,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, an individual replied:

😭😭 this video hits so hard because you hear how appreciative they are over just zooming at the zoo — sad gyal club (@officialsadgyal) March 22, 2021

Here’s how others reacted:

“This is a great Trip” OMG MY HEARTTT pic.twitter.com/MU9QaCGi6v — scheamin (@RedDemonboy) March 22, 2021

Kudos to guy great job 👏 pic.twitter.com/BNNk4Z5IPe — George Waweru (@GeorgeWaweru) March 22, 2021

“This is a great trip!” 🥰 — L. Stevens (@Sweetstckythang) March 22, 2021

“This is a great trip” pic.twitter.com/qmv8xdu6NT — RIHANNAS BBY SISTER ♡ (@norgalore) March 22, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

twitter video Topics