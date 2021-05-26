Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts
- Yeva Klingbeil, cancer warrior, participated in the relay race for the field meet of Shenendehowa Athletic Program.
A heartwarming video posted by the official Twitter account of Shenendehowa Athletic Program, New York, has gone viral over the Internet. The clip shows a glimpse of a wholesome moment when a cancer survivor was helped by her teammates while finishing a relay race.
The 22-second-long clip shows three teammates of Yeva Klingbeil, a cancer warrior, helping her get across the line in a relay race. As Klingbeil finishes the relay, female athletes surround her and cheer for her. It is captioned, “What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet. Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!!”
Take a look!
The video, posted on May 25, has close to 1,500 likes already and several comments. Tweeple are showering the comment section with heart emoticons and a lot of appreciation. One of the users says, “What a beautiful, loving tribute to a teammate.” Another comment reads, “You go Yeva. Keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day.”
What do you think about this heartwarming video?
