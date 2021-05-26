Home / Trending / Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts
The image shows three teammates of Yeva Klingbeil, a cancer warrior, helping her get across the line in a relay race.(Twitter@ShenAthletics)
The image shows three teammates of Yeva Klingbeil, a cancer warrior, helping her get across the line in a relay race.(Twitter@ShenAthletics)
trending

Teammates help cancer warrior complete a relay race, clip melts netizens' hearts

  • Yeva Klingbeil, cancer warrior, participated in the relay race for the field meet of Shenendehowa Athletic Program.
READ FULL STORY
By Khyati Sanger
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST

A heartwarming video posted by the official Twitter account of Shenendehowa Athletic Program, New York, has gone viral over the Internet. The clip shows a glimpse of a wholesome moment when a cancer survivor was helped by her teammates while finishing a relay race.

The 22-second-long clip shows three teammates of Yeva Klingbeil, a cancer warrior, helping her get across the line in a relay race. As Klingbeil finishes the relay, female athletes surround her and cheer for her. It is captioned, “What a great moment to see Senior Yeva Klingbeil at today’s girls track & field meet. Yeva’s teammates help her across the line in the 4X1 relay. Yeva continues her fight with cancer and we continue to be amazed by her spirit!!”

Take a look!

The video, posted on May 25, has close to 1,500 likes already and several comments. Tweeple are showering the comment section with heart emoticons and a lot of appreciation. One of the users says, “What a beautiful, loving tribute to a teammate.” Another comment reads, “You go Yeva. Keep working and keep fighting. You are making your teammates better each day.”

What do you think about this heartwarming video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.