Teen performs pull-ups on a bar placed between two moving trucks. Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to X to share a video of an interesting record by an Armenian teen. The 18-year-old bagged a world record title by performing consecutive pull-ups on a bar that was placed between two moving trucks. The image shows a teen creating a world record by performing pull-ups between moving trucks. (X/@GWR)

“New record: Most consecutive pull-ups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks - 44 by Grigor Manukyan (Armenia),” reads the caption posted by GWR along with the video.

The video opens to show Manukyan getting out of a truck and taking his position to hang from the bar. He then goes on to do pull-ups. In a surprising twist, the clip also shows a few more pull-up related records that he previously created.

Take a look at this video of the world record:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 25,000 views. The post has also gathered nearly 300 likes.

What did Grigor Manukyan say about his record?

“This record was not difficult for me due to my rigorous training,” Grigor said to GWR. “I think I could have brought the number up to 50, but I decided to stop at 44 and dedicate my record to the bright memory of the heroes who were martyred in the ill-fated 44-day Artsakh war, in which thousands of Armenians died,” he added.

What are the other records he holds?

Last year he set a record for the most chin-ups from a helicopter in one minute with a total of 36. He has also claimed a record by performing most four-finger pull-ups with a 20 lb pack in one minute. He did 31 pull-ups. He is currently preparing to create a record in most pull-ups from a plane in one minute.

