Think you're good at maths? Try solving this school-level viral brain teaser: 2+4×4÷2-4

Do you consider yourself a maths whiz from your school days? If so, we have a challenge for you that will put your skills to the test! Today, we're excited to introduce a maths related brain teaser that requires you to solve a school level maths problem. This question has left many people puzzled and has received a variety of answers, so it's sure to be a fun and challenging exercise for those who love a good maths challenge. Get ready to put your thinking cap on and see if you can crack this tricky problem! This question was posted on Instagram by the handle 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'.

Their latest question reads, "Comment your answer, 2+4×4÷2-4=?"

Do you think you'll be able to solve it?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the solution is "6". An individual also shared that the solution is "2". What do you think is the correct answer?

