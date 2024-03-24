 Think you're good at maths? Try solving this school-level viral brain teaser: 2+4×4÷2-4 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Think you're good at maths? Try solving this school-level viral brain teaser: 2+4×4÷2-4

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 24, 2024 08:00 AM IST

This question has left many people puzzled and has received a variety of answers, so it's sure to be a fun exercise for those who love a good maths challenge.

Do you consider yourself a maths whiz from your school days? If so, we have a challenge for you that will put your skills to the test! Today, we're excited to introduce a maths related brain teaser that requires you to solve a school level maths problem. This question has left many people puzzled and has received a variety of answers, so it's sure to be a fun and challenging exercise for those who love a good maths challenge. Get ready to put your thinking cap on and see if you can crack this tricky problem!

This question was posted on Instagram by the handle 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'.
This question was posted on Instagram by the handle 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'.

This question was posted on Instagram by the handle 'Math Quiz, Game and Puzzles'. This Instagram page posts numerous brain teasers that keep people intrigued. In fact, many of their brain teasers go viral. Their latest question reads, "Comment your answer, 2+4×4÷2-4=?"

Do you think you'll be able to solve it?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their answers. Several said that the solution is "6". An individual also shared that the solution is "2". What do you think is the correct answer?

Earlier, another brain teaser caught the attention of many people on social media. This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'Heights - for your brain & gut.'Their latest puzzle reads, "A man is looking at a photograph of someone. His friend asks who it is. The man replies, 'Brothers and sisters, I have none. But that man's father is my father's son.' Who was in the photograph?"

Think you're good at maths? Try solving this school-level viral brain teaser: 2+4×4÷2-4
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
