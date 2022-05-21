Three wholesome viral stories that are all about happy vibes

It is officially weekend and most people are enjoying the day. To add on to that happy vibe we have collected some viral stories that are absolutely wholesome. These are the tales that will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

Passengers on flight celebrates 95-year-old man’s birthday

Let’s start with this video that showcases passengers of a plane coming together to wish happy birthday to a 95-year-old man. Shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement, the video is all about happiness.

“My dad turned 95 and I asked Southwest Airlines for a simple birthday shout out and they did this… Flight attendants had asked passengers to close their windows and turn on their reading lights to replicate birthday candles,” shared with this caption the video is delightful to watch.

Granddaughter surprises grandad

There is special bond that grandparents share with their grandchildren. And, that lovely relationship is showcased in this wonderful video shared on Instagram. It captures the reaction of a man after his granddaughter pays him a surprise visit. “Love this heartfelt surprise,” reads the simple yet sweet caption posted along with the video.

Toddler mistakes computer mouse as phone

This wholesome video shows a dad showing different parts of a computer to his toddler. Hilarity ensues when the little one picks up the mouse and says “hello.” We won’t give away too much about the video, so take a look:

Which of these stories did you like the most?

