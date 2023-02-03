Turkey hospital uses mini cars to drive kids battling cancer to treatment areas. Watch heartwarming video

Battling cancer is one of the most challenging phases in an individual’s life. From undergoing multiple treatments to fighting anxiety and depression, cancer patients go through a lot. To ease this fierce struggle, a hospital in Turkey is using electric cars instead of stretchers to move cancer-stricken children for treatment. Now, a video of the hospital was posted online by a state-run news agency Anadolu Agency, and it has left many emotional.

The video shared on Twitter by the agency captures children driving battery-operated mini cars to go to their treatment room at a hospital in Turkey’s Kayseri. Not just this, the vehicles are even decorated with balloons to make children feel cheerful. The hospital walls have animated wallpapers for the kids, along with soothing music playing in the corridors.

“Turkish hospital gives children electric cars to drive to cancer treatment. At a hospital in the Turkish city of Kayseri, children with cancer can get on mini battery-operated cars, instead of a stretcher, to go to their treatment room,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Anadolu Agency.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has raked up close to 3,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

“God bless!” posted an individual. Another wrote, “A great initiative. ” A third shared, “Heartwarming.”

