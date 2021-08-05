Home / Trending / Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people
The image shows the Upanishads engraving on a wall of Warsaw University library.(Twitter/@IndiainPoland)
The image shows the Upanishads engraving on a wall of Warsaw University library.(Twitter/@IndiainPoland)
trending

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

The post is shared on the official twitter handle of the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST

There are certain tweets that leave people amazed. This post about a wall of Warsaw University library is one such tweet. The share has now captured people’s attention and left them wowed.

The post is shared on the official twitter handle of the Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland. “What a pleasant sight!! This is a wall of Warsaw University's library with Upanishads engraved on it. Upanishads are late vedic Sanskrit texts of Hindu philosophy which form the foundations of Hinduism,” reads the tweet. The post is complete with an image showcasing the engravings on the wall.

Take a look at the post:

The tweet has prompted people to post all sorts of comments. Many wrote how the information surprised them.

“Proud to be an Indian,” wrote a Twitter user. “That’s a proud moment for India,” commented another. “Amazing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
warsaw twitter upanishads + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.