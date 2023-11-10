close_game
News / Trending / Utah firefighter's 'pawsome' efforts save 2 kittens from a sewer line

Utah firefighter's 'pawsome' efforts save 2 kittens from a sewer line

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 10, 2023 08:02 AM IST

The Park City Fire District came forward to save the kitties after they were found stuck in the sewer line.

Two kittens who got stuck after straying into a sewer system were rescued by Utah firefighters. The Park City Fire District said a crew responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen who found two kittens had gotten into a sewer line through a damaged cap.

Snapshot of the cat rescued from the sewer. (Instagram/@Park City Fire District )
The official Instagram handle of Park City Fire District (PCFD) shared a post regarding this rescue. The department wrote, "PCFD Engine 31 responded to a report of two kittens stuck in a sewer line by a concerned citizen. A broken cap to the sewer clean out appeared to be how the kittens entered the sewer line. With the use of the Snyderville Basin camera truck, they were able to locate the kittens and push them to a manhole where they could rescue them from the sewer system." (Also Read: Cat's dramatic rescue from a cellphone tower leaves people shocked)

PCFD further shared, "Animal control has the kittens and is transporting them to the shelter for care and treatment."

Earlier, another cat was rescued from a drain pipe. After a man heard the cries of a kitty, he immediately called the animal rescue team. The team then figured out how the cat got inside the pipe and cut it open to save it.

