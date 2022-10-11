Home / Trending / Video of monkey riding on deer's back on IIT Madras campus leaves netizens laughing

Video of monkey riding on deer's back on IIT Madras campus leaves netizens laughing

Published on Oct 11, 2022 05:55 PM IST

The video that shows a monkey riding on deer's back inside IIT Madras campus was shared on Twitter.

The image shows the monkey taking a ride on the deer's back inside IIT Madras campus. (Twitter/@lonelyredcurl)
ByArfa Javaid

Monkeys are mischievous and funny, and almost all of us have witnessed their antics either at our homes or elsewhere. More often than not, they have tickled our funny bones and made us laugh. Now, a video that shows a monkey riding on a deer's back inside the IIT Madras campus is going viral on social media. It has left netizens laughing out loud and may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was shared by a Twitter user Azhar. "Meanwhile, monkeys in IIT Madras," he wrote while sharing the video. The video shows a monkey riding on a deer's back as the latter searches for grass on the IIT Madras campus. And what has attracted eyeballs is how comfortable they are in each other's company.

Watch the video below:

While replying to his tweet, the man also shared how monkeys break into hostel rooms and run away with the hostler's belongings. "FYI, Monkeys in IIT Madras break into your rooms, run away with your food, steal phones and drink Coke. I've also seen monkeys that open tap to drink water and close it afterwards!" Azhar tweeted with a photo of a monkey drinking coke. He further posted a video that captures a monkey and a cat fighting in the hostel corridor with the caption, "Cat vs Monkey at IIT Madras Hostel Corridor."

The thread soon went viral and prompted netizens to share their thoughts in the comments section.

"Uber for Animals," posted an individual. "Evolution v2.0 on its brink, soon they will solve different life problems. Waiting for that day," shared another. "Cute until a group of monkey corners you in the hostel. This is every hostler's nightmare," commented a third.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

its viral viral video

