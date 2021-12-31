Home / Trending / Video shows world’s largest cake pop that weighs over 40 kg
Video shows world’s largest cake pop that weighs over 40 kg

The video of the giant cake pop weighing over 40 kg was posted on Instagram.
The image shows the team members comparing their giant cake pop with a regular one.(Instagram/@nick.digiovanni and cookingwithlynja)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There is something incredible about the records that are food related. Be it someone creating a record in eating or cooking something, the videos of those records often leave people with a smile – and more often than not a craving for the dish shown. Now there is a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video of a giant cake pop weighing over 40 kg.

One of the record holders Nick DiGiovanni posted the video. He created the record along with another cook Lynn Davis. While DiGiovanni hails from USA, Davis is from Japan. The duo joined hands to create the cake pop that weighs preceisely 44.24 kg.

“World Record Cake Pop,” reads the caption shared along with video. The clip shows how they prepare the giant cake pop. And the process is mesmerising to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than three lakh likes and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is the most epic video to ever exist,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow that’s seriously EPIC!!” shared another. “Love this!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

