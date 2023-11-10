Viral brain teaser: Are you capable of solving this easy-looking puzzle?

There are some puzzles that look easy but can be much harder to solve. And we have a brain teaser just like that for you today. The simple question has left people on the Internet baffled and in search of an answer. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this question? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (X/@SO_livendirect)

The brain teaser was shared on X by the handle @SO_livendirect. The question states, "What is the closest time to midnight?" The puzzle also has four options, out of which one is the correct answer. The options are, "11:55 am," "12:06 am," "11:50 am" and "12:03 am."

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

This post was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 50 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several shared their answers in the comments section of the post.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, "Time is a scaler quantity meaning it only goes in 1 direction, forward. So the answer is A."

Another said, "If I tell people ring a bell at midnight, and one person rings it at 11:55 am and one person rings it at 12:03 am, who rang the bell closest to the time I instructed?"

A third commented, "They have purposely made the question ambiguous to create conversation. The answer is D. However by not stating what midnight, either being the previous day or the current day, they have left it open to interpretation."

"D is the only answer that makes sense no matter how you look at it," shared a fourth.

A fifth added, "They didn't say, 'What gets to midnight faster?' they asked what's close, which is D. It's 3 minutes after midnight, making it closest. It's not rocket science people. Go back to school, please."

A sixth posted, "There are two midnights in this question. Past day and current day. So I would say the answer is A and D."

What do you think is the correct answer?

