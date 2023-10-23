Viral Brain Teaser: Can you solve this maths question using BODMAS?

Brain teasers offer a fun and engaging way to exercise our brains and improve our problem-solving skills. These puzzles come in various forms and are enjoyed by people of all ages. And if you are looking for one right away, then we have a brain teaser that will help you pass some time. Brain Teaser: This viral maths question can be solved by applying BODMAS. How quickly can you solve it?(X/@ViralXfun)

“Maths challenge,” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on X. It features a simple maths question: ‘60 ÷ 5(1 + 1(1 + 1)) = ?’ You need to apply the BODMAS, an acronym for Bracket, Of, Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction, to solve this question. Can you solve this fun teaser?

Take a look at this viral maths question below:

The brain teaser was shared a while back. It has since accumulated over one million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. A few even dropped answers in the comments section after solving the viral maths question. Many in the comments section unanimously agree that ‘4’ is the correct answer to this viral maths question.

Here’s how people reacted to this mind-bending teaser:

“This is an ambiguous expression, and there are multiple ways to interpret it. One possible interpretation is: 60 ÷ 5(1 + 1(1 + 1)) = 60 ÷ 5(4) = 60 ÷ 20 = 3 Another possible interpretation is: 60 ÷ 5(1 + 1(1 + 1)) = 60 ÷ 5(1 + 2),” posted an individual.

Another added, “Correct answer is 36, no doubt.”

“Using BODMAS, the correct answer is 4,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Mathematics is so difficult.”

“It has to be the same result either way, I think. So it is either (60:5)•3 or (60•3):5. Which is 36 both times. So, 36 should be right,” declared a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Order of operations makes the answer 36 60 ÷ 5(3) 12 (3) = 36.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON