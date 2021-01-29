Watch: Cat gets startled while playing peekaboo with human. 'Cute,' say people
The Internet is filled with videos which show cats getting easily startled. And, those clips are usually super fun to watch. Just like this clip shared on Reddit which shows a feline getting started while playing peekaboo with a human.
“Cat around the corner is startled,” reads the caption of the video. The clip shows exactly what the caption describes. We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to see why it has now won people over. There is a possibility that the adorable video will make you say “Aww” too.
Since being shared some 18 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1.5 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some wrote that the whole affair is cute, a few concluded that the cat is being nice and getting startled just to entertain the human.
“It’s so cute when grown men get on the floor to play with a cat lol,” wrote a Redditor. “It's playing along to make the guy feel better,” shared another. “Startle me once: shame on you. Startle me twice: shame on you because I’m a cat,” joked a third. “Well that wasn’t the cutest thing I’ve seen all day (actually it is),” said a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
