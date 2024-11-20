When US Education Secretary Linda McMahon slapped her daughter in a scripted WWE segment. Watch

Donald Trump has picked Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive, to lead the US Department of Education. McMahon, the billionaire co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), is a longtime ally of Trump’s and has donated generously to both his presidential campaigns. She co-founded WWE in 1980 alongside her husband, Vince McMahon. Linda McMahon with daughter Stephanie in an old WWE video(X/@Ariesguy041499)

McMahon is a co-chair of Trump's transition team ahead of his return to the White House in January. It is tasked with filling some 4,000 positions in the government.

WWE throwback

In the hours following Trump’s announcement of Linda McMahon as Education Secretary, wild clips from her days at WWE began to resurface on social media. In one such clip, the billionaire ex-CEO of WWE was filmed slapping her daughter Stephanie McMahon.

Filmed in the early 2000s, the video shows Linda McMahon knocking down her daughter in a scripted WWE segment.

Watch the video below:

During the 1980s, WWE (then WWF) became a household name with larger-than-life characters like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, as well as events like WrestleMania, which is still considered the Super Bowl of professional wrestling.

The video compilation also shows Linda, in turn, being slapped by her daughter Stephanie in another scripted storyline.

Who is Linda McMahon?

Linda, alongside her husband Vince McMahon, co-founded WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment, previously known as WWF) in the 1980s.

She played an instrumental role in transforming WWE into a global entertainment powerhouse, managing its business operations, branding, and strategic growth.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she occasionally appeared as an on-screen character. One memorable storyline involved her delivering a scripted slap to her daughter, Stephanie McMahon, a dramatic moment that highlighted the entertainment-driven nature of WWE programming.

In the late 2000s, Linda shifted her focus to politics. She ran as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate from Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, though she was unsuccessful in both bids.

Her political ambitions culminated in her appointment as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA) under President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Linda and Vince McMahon have two children - Shane and Stephanie.