Woman explains why IIM-A students have similar LinkedIn profile pics

Using a proper LinkedIn profile picture is indeed crucial to give a professional touch to your profile on the platform. While looking at some such pictures on the platform, a content creator noticed something that left her curious. She wondered why most of the students of IIM Ahmedabad have the same background in their pictures. She uncovered the mystery once she joined the institution herself and posted a video to share the secret with others too.

Instagram user and content creator Shweta Arora posted the video on her personal page. “An IIM Ahmedabad inside secret,” she wrote while sharing the video. In the clip she explains how she has often noticed students from the prestigious institution having a brick wall as the background of their profile pictures on LinkedIn. Turns out, there is a special studio room in the college where those pictures are taken and the photographs are called “Red Brick Photo.” They are used by the institution for the purpose of placements.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3.4 lakh likes and counting. The share has also gathered close to 17,000 likes. People shared various comments to show their reactions to the video. “Your Red brick photo is cute tho,” posted an Instagram user. “I was wondering the same,” expressed another. “I know this,” wrote a third.

