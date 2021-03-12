Woman forest official’s ecstatic dance during rainfall in Odisha’s Similipal wins hearts

A clip showing the delighted dance of a woman forest official at Similipal biosphere reserve, Odisha has received much appreciation from netizens. The biosphere reserve has been on the radar for quite some time since February for the raging fires in the area. Shared by Twitter user Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta, the video may leave you smiling.

“The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God " The Rain",” reads the caption shared alongside the video. It shows forest official Sneha Dhal expressing her happiness for the rain. The reserve, located in Mayurbhanj district, reported more and more fire spots as the inferno spread to several areas of the 5,569 sq km reserve doing much damage to the flora and fauna.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 10, the video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views and several comments. People were thrilled to see the happiness of Dhal and showered the comments section with appreciation for the post.

The joy on her face is palpable. We need such officials in the Forest Department- who love their job and don’t see it as just one more avenue of employment. God may be kind this time. But, we need more Snehas to combat man - induced destruction of forest and wild life — sambit (@Sambit75Sambit) March 10, 2021

Spontaneous natural expression, seeing her makes those watching happy, 🌴🌴 — YesKay (@YesKay19518044) March 10, 2021

What a beautiful video. Shows her connect with the forest. The woke climate activists are not a shadow on the real environmentalists like her. — kolkatatheke (@kolkatatheke) March 10, 2021

Commendable job by the forest service officers. We don’t realize how much we owe them 🙏🙏🙏 — Maitrey Pandya (@Maitrey_rms) March 10, 2021





