Woman poisons husband's coffee with bleach, he caught her on hidden camera

A woman in Florida, United States, who was found guilty of adding bleach to her husband's coffee, was sentenced to three years of probation. Melody Felicano Johnson, according to reports, was caught on hidden camera by her husband pouring bleach into their coffee maker last year. The woman was caught on camera adding bleach to her husband's coffee. (Pexels)

The husband, Roby Johnson, is a member of the US Air Force, and the first incident occurred when the couple was living in Germany with their child. It all started when he felt that his morning coffee had a "foul taste", CNN reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Roby, determined to get to the bottom of the strange taste in his coffee, took matters into his own hands. He bought pool water testing strips and first tested the tap water. When the result came back clear, he turned his attention to his coffee. The shocking discovery of “high levels of chlorine" in his coffee, as reported by CNN affiliate KVOA, was te first clue in a mystery that would soon unravel.

By May, the husband had set up cameras in their house and noticed his wife poisoning his coffee. Johnson pretended to drink his coffee but did not report it to the police in Germany because he wanted to alert the authorities in a foreign country.

Melody Felicano Johnson allegedly continued doing this even when the family returned to Arizona in US. This is when Johnson took the camera recordings to the local police.

Viral videos on social media showed the woman adding something to the coffee pot in the kitchen.

Watch one of the videos here:

A woman in Florida, United States, who was found guilty of adding bleach to her husband's coffee, was sentenced to three years of probation. Melody Felicano Johnson, according to reports, was caught on hidden camera by her husband pouring bleach into their coffee maker last year.

The husband, Roby Johnson, is a member of the US Air Force, and the first incident occurred when the couple was living in Germany with their child. It all started when he felt that his morning coffee had a "foul taste", CNN reported.

Roby, determined to get to the bottom of the strange taste in his coffee, took matters into his own hands. He bought pool water testing strips and first tested the tap water. When the result came back clear, he turned his attention to his coffee. The shocking discovery of “high levels of chlorine" in his coffee, as reported by CNN affiliate KVOA, was the first clue in a mystery that would soon unravel.

By May, the husband had set up cameras in their house and noticed his wife poisoning his coffee. Johnson pretended to drink his coffee but did not report it to the police in Germany because he wanted to alert the authorities in a foreign country.

Melody Felicano Johnson allegedly continued doing this even when the family returned to Arizona in US. This is when Johnson took the camera recordings to the local police.

Viral videos on social media showed the woman adding something to the coffee pot in the kitchen.

Watch one of the videos here:

|#+|

The couple was in the middle of a divorce during this period.

The husband, who did not want her to face jail-time, reportedly told investigators that he believes “she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits”.

A court in Arizona recently sentenced her to three years of probation and mental health treatment, CNN reported. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder.