WWE superstars turn the ring into a dance floor with RRR song Naacho Naacho

After six long years, WWE came back to India with an exciting 3-hour live show called the WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad. It was packed with action, drama, acrobatics, and unexpected dancing. A video from the event has been doing the rounds on social media for over a week now and is leaving people swaying along. Shared on Instagram, the video shows WWE superstars dancing to the song Naacho Naacho from SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR. Wrestlers dancing to RRR song Naacho Naacho inside the ring. (Instagram/@epicwrestlingmoments)

“This was super fun,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram page Epic Wrestling Moments. The video shows Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens busting a move or two to the song Naacho Naacho at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Watch wrestlers dancing to the RRR song Naacho Naacho below:

The video was shared seven days ago on Instagram. Over 6.1 million people have since viewed it. Many have also liked this video and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“RRR fever,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “The power of RRR.”

“Bhartiya gana sabko nachane laga hai [Indian song is making everyone dance],” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “It’s an Oscar winning song. Can’t help it.”

“Proud moment for India,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “India supremacy.”

About the song Naacho Naacho

RRR song Naatu Naatu, picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho. It was sung by Vishal Mishra and Rahul Sipligunj. While Riya Mukherjee wrote the lyrics of this song, MM Kreem composed the music. The song was filmed at the Mariyinsky Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Interestingly, the song was released in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol.

