Zomato shares five ‘AI hacks’ that you should definitely know about. See LinkedIn post

In recent years, the use of AI-powered tools have rapidly increased. From creating intriguing images using artificial intelligence to writing interesting stories, people use these apps for different purposes. If you are a regular user of social media, you may have also seen posts that give people insights about the various AI bots to use for different purposes. Zomato also joined the list with their latest post on “AI hack”. However, their suggestions are not what you would expect and they may leave you laughing out loud too.

“AI hacks that everyone should know #ai #productivity,” Zomato shared on LinkedIn. Alongside, they also posted a slideshow that shows the “hacks”. The first slide reads, “5 AI tools for daily use to boost your productivity.” As the next slide appears on the screen, it becomes clear how Zomato cleverly used the trending topic of AI to talk about their service. The slide shows that the first “hack” is “chAI” which they described as a “tool” that “generates practical solutions to complex problems in minutes.”

We won’t give away the rest of the “hacks”, so take a look at the post:

The post was shared about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the LinkedIn post has received close to 6,200 reactions. Alongside, it has also accumulated several comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted:

“agAIn shocked,” joked a LinkedIn user. “Super creativity, my version: AI needed after reading this post ‘dawAI’,” joined another. “I know of the ultimate living productivity tool- aAI (आई/Mother),” added a third. “Brilliant,” commented a fourth. “After eating all this, would you recommend anything for pet ki safAI?” wrote a fifth.