At G7 roundtable, leaders mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday, at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian President's invasion of Ukraine.
As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off - or if they should even disrobe further.
"We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.
"Bare-chested horseback riding," shot back Canada's Justin Trudeau.
"Oh yes," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "Horseback riding is the best."
Putin, who prizes his sporty image, has been pictured shirtless several times in photos released by Russian state media, including one set in which he rode a brown horse while wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a gold chain and army trousers.
The G7 leaders discussed efforts to further isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes. Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States announced moves to ban imports of Russian gold. The G7 also includes France, Italy and Germany.
-
Four G7 powers impose gold export ban on Russia, announces Britain
Four G7 powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Moscow, Britain said Sunday. The joint action taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States, "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
-
Curious case of Pakistan's Sajid Mir, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
"Wanted: Dead or Alive" is the usual demand in the world of crime anywhere. But the living is declared dead in Pakistan's world of criminals and terrorists. This is the curious case of Sajid Mir, one of the masterminds of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, India, in 2008. This is why, and how, Sajid Majeed Mir has surfaced. The now ailing and exiled military ruler, General Pervez Musharraf would ridicule any talk of Pakistan hiding Osama Bin Laden.
-
South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official
The number of young people who have died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London has risen to 20, a senior safety official said Sunday. "The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical," head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV.
-
US president Joe Biden says ‘G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war’
President Joe Biden said Sunday that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies will ban imports of gold from Russia, the latest in a series of sanctions that the club of democracies hopes will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine. A formal announcement was expected Tuesday as the leaders meet for their annual summit.
-
‘Do something’: Joe Biden signs rare bipartisan gun control legislation
United States President Joe Biden signed a rare bipartisan bill which institutionalises a set of limited gun safety measures on Saturday into law. The first legislative reform in three decades on the issue was sparked by a recent spike in mass shoutings across the country, especially a hate crime in Buffalo that killed ten people and a school shooting in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics