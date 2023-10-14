Australia rejects including indigenous people in constitution

Australia has voted against including its First Nations people in the country’s constitution, projections show, rejecting a proposal to set up an Indigenous advisory body to Parliament. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese(AFP)

With almost 20% of ballots counted in the electorate of 17.6 million people, the “no” campaign was clearly leading in Saturday’s referendum, according to projections by Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Changes to Australia’s constitution also require the support of at least four of the nation’s six states — a so-called double-majority. As of Saturday night, the states of New South Wales, Tasmania, and South Australia are projected to have voted against the Voice to Parliament.

The result will be a setback to reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Australians and a political blow to the center-left Labor government that’s been in office less than 18 months. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had hoped the ballot would bring Australians together in a moment of unity, instead it has exposed division and raised allegations of racism.

Albanese had initiated the referendum to give greater representation to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders under a proposal put forward by Indigenous elders in 2017.

But polls ahead of the vote had shown widespread opposition to the Voice to Parliament, with Australians concerned it would divide the country by race and many left unclear on how the body would operate.

The referendum’s failure will damage Albanese politically and hurt him personally, with the prime minister having regularly shown emotion while campaigning for the amendment.

The result also adds to the long history of failed referendums in Australia since Federation in 1901, with just eight of now 45 efforts having succeeded.

