Bloody Sunday: Man gets shot, teenager stabbed in NYC subway stations

New York City subway network grabbed limelight for the wrong reasons as a 36-year-old man was shot on a Queens subway while a teenager was stabbed on a Brooklyn train on Sunday night. Police said that the separate, gruesome incidents happened within an hour of each other. Image for representation(Getty Images)

Cops detailed the robbery incidents in which a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the hip and his cellphone taken away while he was on a northbound L train near the East 105th Street station in Canarsie around 8 p.m.

In the second incident, a 36-year-old man sustained gunshot wound in his left thigh after the suspect demanded his wallet while on a southbound A train at the Rockaway Park – Beach 116th Street station in Queens around 9:10 p.m.

The latest incidents come in the wake of similar crimes in recent times. On Saturday, a knife-wielding man had punched an NYPD transit police officer in the face at a midtown subway station. On the same day, an MTA train conductor suffered injuries when a hammer-wielding man hit a Bronx subway window with the hammer, spraying the glass in her face.

On Wednesday, a passenger was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with another man over a subway seat on board a Bronx-bound No. 5 train.