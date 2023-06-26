Home / World News / Bloody Sunday: Man gets shot, teenager stabbed in NYC subway stations

Bloody Sunday: Man gets shot, teenager stabbed in NYC subway stations

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jun 26, 2023 05:00 PM IST

Police said that the separate, gruesome incidents happened within an hour of each other.

New York City subway network grabbed limelight for the wrong reasons as a 36-year-old man was shot on a Queens subway while a teenager was stabbed on a Brooklyn train on Sunday night. Police said that the separate, gruesome incidents happened within an hour of each other.

Image for representation(Getty Images)
Image for representation(Getty Images)

Cops detailed the robbery incidents in which a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the hip and his cellphone taken away while he was on a northbound L train near the East 105th Street station in Canarsie around 8 p.m.

In the second incident, a 36-year-old man sustained gunshot wound in his left thigh after the suspect demanded his wallet while on a southbound A train at the Rockaway Park – Beach 116th Street station in Queens around 9:10 p.m.

The latest incidents come in the wake of similar crimes in recent times. On Saturday, a knife-wielding man had punched an NYPD transit police officer in the face at a midtown subway station. On the same day, an MTA train conductor suffered injuries when a hammer-wielding man hit a Bronx subway window with the hammer, spraying the glass in her face.

On Wednesday, a passenger was stabbed in the stomach during a fight with another man over a subway seat on board a Bronx-bound No. 5 train.

new york city crime
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
