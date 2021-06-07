Body of toddler who died trying to cross English Channel identified

A toddler whose body washed up on the southwest coast of Norway on New Year’s Day has been identified as a boy who died with his family while trying to cross the English Channel, Norwegian police said on Monday.

Artin Irannezhad, who police said was 18 months old when he died, drowned along with four family members when their boat sank while trying to cross to Britain from France in October.

His body drifted across the North Sea to Norway and his remains washed up in the municipality of Karmoey.

“The boy who was found is Artin Irannezhad. He is of Iranian origin and disappeared during a shipwreck in the English Channel off the coast of France on October 27,” said Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of investigations at the sheriff’s office in Karmoey. “Both parents died, as well as Artin’s two older siblings who were found dead.”

Police were able to confirm the identity of the toddler by matching his DNA with that of a relative close enough in lineage who lives in Norway.