Home / World News / Body of toddler who died trying to cross English Channel identified
The 18-month old Iranian migrant boy Artin Irannezhad reacts, in Dunkirk, France, October 17, 2020, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters June 7, 2021. Bruno Libbrecht/Allemaal Mensen/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
The 18-month old Iranian migrant boy Artin Irannezhad reacts, in Dunkirk, France, October 17, 2020, in this handout picture obtained by Reuters June 7, 2021. Bruno Libbrecht/Allemaal Mensen/Handout via REUTERS(via REUTERS)
world news

Body of toddler who died trying to cross English Channel identified

  • Artin Irannezhad, who police said was 18 months old when he died, drowned along with four family members when their boat sank while trying to cross to Britain from France in October.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Oslo, Norway
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:21 PM IST

A toddler whose body washed up on the southwest coast of Norway on New Year’s Day has been identified as a boy who died with his family while trying to cross the English Channel, Norwegian police said on Monday.

Artin Irannezhad, who police said was 18 months old when he died, drowned along with four family members when their boat sank while trying to cross to Britain from France in October.

His body drifted across the North Sea to Norway and his remains washed up in the municipality of Karmoey.

“The boy who was found is Artin Irannezhad. He is of Iranian origin and disappeared during a shipwreck in the English Channel off the coast of France on October 27,” said Camilla Tjelle Waage, head of investigations at the sheriff’s office in Karmoey. “Both parents died, as well as Artin’s two older siblings who were found dead.”

Police were able to confirm the identity of the toddler by matching his DNA with that of a relative close enough in lineage who lives in Norway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.