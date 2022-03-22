China plane crash: Experts baffled by 26,000 feet drop iin 95 seconds

A little over 24 hours after a China Eastern Airline plane crashed in the country's Guangxi province, igniting a large forest fire and killing all 132 on board, experts are working to understand why and how flight MU5735 fell 29,100 feet in the space of a few minutes.

The steep dive has baffled experts, particularly since the Boeing 737-800 plane was cruising and seemed to be operating normally literally minutes before the tragic accident.

Emergency service officials and those from the airline and China's civil aviation body, the Civil Aviation Administration of China, are scouring the crash site but the force of the impact and the fire means debris has either been scattered far and wide, or has been burned.

The crash site is also hemmed in by mountains on three sides, state media said, with just one tiny path providing access. And, worse, rain is forecast in the area this week.

No survivors have been found so far and it is extremely unlikely any will be, state media said.

Understanding what happened to China Eastern Airline flight MU5735?

Flight MU5735 was travelling from Kunming to Guangzhou when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude at about the time it would normally start to descend prior to landing.

> The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1.11 pm (10.41 am India time).

> It was due to land in Guangzhou, on China's south coast, at 3.05 pm (12.35 am India time).

> With 45 minutes (at 11.50 am India time) to go the plane was cruising at 29,100 feet.

> 135 seconds later (data from tracker FlightRadar24) the plane nosedived to 9,075 feet.

> 20 seconds later it was 3,225 feet above the ground and travelling at nearly 700 km per hour.

> Radar and flight tracking services lost the plane at 2.22 pm (11.52 am India time).

The plane plunged almost 26,000 feet in 95 seconds.

And, in a twist, the dive seemed to halt for 10 seconds before resuming.

Experts puzzled by the plane's behaviour before crash

"It's very odd," Jeff Guzzetti, a former accident investigation chief for the United States' Federal Aviation Administration, the country's aviation regulatory body, told Bloomberg.

US-based aviation analyst Robert Mann told Reuters investigators would need the black boxes, or flight data recorders, to understand precisely what happened.

The black boxes have not yet been recovered; Chinese media have said the government will give an update on the search for data recorders and bodies later Tuesday.

However, aviation experts seem to be at a loss to even try and explain the events.

"It’s an odd profile," John Cox, an aviation safety consultant and former Boeing 737 pilot, said, "It’s hard to get the airplane to do this."

The plane that crashed was a Boeing 737-800, seen as one of the safest aircrafts ever made.

The focus of the investigation will be trying to determine why the plane made such an abrupt and severe dive, which sets it apart from earlier accidents.

Among other points, aviation experts will consider weather conditions and examine wreckage for any signs of possible malfunction.

Once the data recorders - which log conversations between pilots - are found, they will also see if distress calls were made.

"Accidents that start at cruise altitude are usually caused by weather, deliberate sabotage, or pilot error," Dan Elwell, former head of the US' FAA, told Reuters.

Early conclusions?

It is far too early to draw conclusions, Benjamin Berman, a former investigator for Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee and ex 737 pilot, told Bloomberg.

"It is possible to come up with many scenarios for malfunction, pilot miscues or some combination that led to the plunge," Berman said, "but none seem likely (in this instance)."

He echoed what Cox and Guzzetti said - the 737-800, like other jetliners, is designed so that it won't normally dive at steep angles.

This means it would likely take an extreme effort by a pilot or a highly unusual malfunction.

Many things can cause at least the start of a dive - an error, or the pilot suffering a heart attack and slumping onto the control column, or a mechanical failure.

But these tend to be short-lived - either because another member of the flight crew can take corrective action or the plane itself can counteract mechanical or system failures.

Looking forward for the Boeing 737-800

China, after the accident, said it would order the grounding of all 737s in China Eastern Airline's fleet till the investigation had concluded. In India, the Director-General of Civil Aviation put Indian carriers' 737 on 'enhanced surveillance'.

“Flight safety is serious business and we are closely studying the situation. In the interim, we are focusing on enhanced surveillance of our 737 fleets,” DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI.

SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express have Boeing 737 aircraft in their fleet.

With input from Bloomberg, Reuters, PTI