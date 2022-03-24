China Eastern plane crash: Search area expanded to find second black box
A day after finding one black box from the China Eastern Airlines passenger jet that crashed in southern China, the search area has been expanded on Thursday on the lookout for the second black box, state broadcaster CCTV said, as reported by the Associated Press. Reportedly, searchers have been using hand tools, metal detectors, drones and sniffer dogs to comb the heavily forested and steep slopes.
One black box from the airplane was found on Wednesday, rescuers told official news agency Xinhua. As experts struggle to understand what led to the crash, the discovery of one black box may reveal some critical information about the cause of the crash. However, according to the director of the accident investigation division of the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) Mao Yanfeng, the device is so damaged that investigators were not able to tell whether it is the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder.
Read more: China plane crash: Status of probe and everything you need to know
Black box is a recording device used by aviation investigators to analyse the events leading to the air mishap.
As per the state-run media Global Times, “Aircraft black boxes are generally in bright orange-red so they can be found quickly after a flight accident. They are built to withstand explosions, disintegration, high temperature combustion, immersion in water and other damage, and the battery lasts for about 30 days."
On the other hand, heavy rainfall in southern China’s Guangxi region has hampered the search mission massively. The national broadcaster China Central Television reported that “The search and rescue efforts for flight MU5735 were forced to halt on Wednesday due to rain. There is a possibility for small-scale landslides, adding uncertainty to the effort. In addition to the search for passengers and the black box, drainage work is also needed.”
Also read: China plane crash: Explained - What is airplane's black box?
A Chinese Eastern Airlines plane - a Boeing-737 - carrying 132 people, including nine crew members crashed in the country's southwestern province of Guangxi on Monday. The flight MU5735 was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou. As per China's aviation regulatory body, contact with the aircraft was lost over Wuzhou city.
(With inputs from AP)
-
Imran Khan clutching at last straws to save his government
With the Opposition tabling the no-confidence motion against Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government tomorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan has turned so desperate to save his job that he turned 180 degrees in his comments towards Pakistan Army after praising the Indian government for its independent foreign policy and the Indian Army for not being corrupt.
-
What if Putin uses nukes? White House has Tiger Team in place to decide: Reports
The White House has a special team in the place known as the Tiger Team which is tasked to figure out how the United States should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine.
-
India now abstains from voting on Russian resolution in UN, skips statement
India maintained its neutral stance on the Rusia-Ukraine situation by abstaining from a resolution brought by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The resolution was not adopted by the United Nations Security Council as it got 2 yes votes from Russia and China.
-
Why Putin's rumoured mistress and daughter are in news amid Russia-Ukraine war
An online petition has been filed urging the Swiss government to not shelter Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be the mistress of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
No-confidence vote: Is Imran Khan using delaying tactics? 10 points
Ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 25, the government has now moved to the Supreme Court seeking its advice on how to treat the defectors. This will buy some time for Imran Khan.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics