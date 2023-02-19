Home / World News / China says it plans naval exercises with Russia, South Africa

China says it plans naval exercises with Russia, South Africa

world news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 02:39 PM IST

The drills will be held Feb. 20-27 off Durban and Richards Bay, South Africa, the Defense Ministry in Beijing said in a statement on Sunday, adding China would send a destroyer, a frigate and a supply vessel.

China's flag flutters near a testing site. (File/representational image)(REUTERS)
Bloomberg |

China said it will hold naval exercises with Russia and South Africa later this month to protect maritime economic activities.

The operations are also intended to promote defense and security cooperation among BRICS members, the ministry said.

See: Blinken Rebukes China Over Balloon, Warns Against Arming Russia

The drills come as the US warned China against providing lethal aid to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Munich on Saturday the US had information China was considering whether to give Russia assistance, possibly including guns and other weapons.

china south africa
