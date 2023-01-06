Home / World News / China seeks to minimize Covid risk amid travel rush with these changes

China seeks to minimize Covid risk amid travel rush with these changes

world news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 08:46 PM IST

Covid In China: The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard.

Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)
Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)
Reuters |

China's main health authority on Friday adjusted COVID-19 prevention and control measures, saying it aimed to optimise clinical categorisation and treatment nearly a month after it scrapped a rigid zero-COVID policy.

The National Health Commission said it would add positive antigen tests as a diagnostic standard and adjust the criteria for discharging COVID patients from hospital.

The adjustments came in the 10th edition of the commission's policies on COVID.

On Dec. 7, the commission announced the most significant relaxation of its COVID prevention and control protocols since the pandemic began three years ago, abandoning its tough zero-COVID policy after unprecedented protests against the rules. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out