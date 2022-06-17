China’s Xi to host virtual BRICS leaders summit on June 23
Chinese President Xi Jinping will host the 14th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit in Beijing on June 23, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin along with their counterparts from Brazil and South Africa, Jair Bolsonaro and Cyril Ramaphosa respectively, are expected to take part in the online summit next week, which will take place against the backdrop of Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.
China is expected to push its agenda to expand the bloc at the summit, a move Beijing has termed as “BRICS plus”, in the long-run.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying announced that the summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.
Xi will also attend the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in virtual format and deliver a keynote speech on June 22, Hua said in a statement on Friday. BRICS leaders are expected to attend the Forum as well.
Xi will chair the High-level Dialogue on Global Development in Beijing on June 24.
Speaking on the summit, ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said China, which is this year’s BRICS chair, has held over 70 meetings and events in 2022 covering political, security, trade, financial, P2P and cultural fields as well as sustainable development and public health.
“BRICS have stood the test of changing the international landscape and have become an important force to be reckoned with on the international stage. As the world faces drastic changes and a pandemic both unseen in (this) century, it enters a new period of volatility and transformation,” Wang said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.
When asked about China’s plans to expand the bloc, Wang did not give details but said leaders from emerging markets and developing countries will attend the dialogue.
“Apart from the leaders of BRICS, emerging markets and developing countries led by their leaders will also attend the event,” Wang said without naming the countries.
-
Former India batter says Rishabh Pant has to replicate Test form in T20s
One of the spotlights on Friday during India's fourth T20I against South Africa could be on the hosts' captain Rishabh Pant. Pant's inconsistency in the shortest format of the game has come to notice and a number of former players have pointed out that, with the re-emergence of Dinesh Karthik and the presence of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul as wicketkeeping options, Pant's place may not be set in stone, despite him being captain for this series.
-
Agnipath stir: Protestors block road, tear down hoardings in Odisha
Hundreds of young men gathered in front of the Army office in the Cantonment area on Friday morning and protested against the Centre's recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. They vented their ire by burning tyres on the roads and raising slogans.
-
Zaheer lavishes praise on 'smart' India bowler; 'It's important he stays fit'
The Indian team will be aiming to level the five-match series in Rajkot when the side takes on the Proteas in the fourth T20I. India had lost the first two T20Is of the series, but made a strong comeback in the third with a 48-run victory over the visitors. While many different players stepped up across the three games for the Indian team, one Team India star who has been consistently performing for the side is pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
-
Lewandowski an alternative for Jesus as Chelsea join race to sign Bayern star
Chelsea have reportedly joined the race alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. However, reports also claim that the Polish striker is only a back-up option to their primary target in Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus, who is most likely on his way to join Arsenal.
-
Anne Hathaway shares pic of ‘unforgettable evening’ with Priyanka Chopra
Anne Hathaway shared a new picture with Priyanka Chopra and K-pop band BLACKPINK's Lisa. Earlier, Priyanka also shared pics from the Bulgari event in Paris.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics