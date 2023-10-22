Climate activist Greta Thunberg voices support for Gaza, Israel responds

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg faced ire over her social media post supporting Palestine after Israel intensified its strikes on Gaza in retaliation for Hamas terror attacks. Greta Thunberg was seen with a placard that read "Stand with Gaza"(X/ @GretaThunberg)

Thunberg took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to voice her support for Gaza. She posted a picture along with three other girls holding pro-Palestine, climate awareness placards.

"Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected," she wrote in the post.

Reacting to Thunberg, Israel, slammed the 20-year-old climate activist saying that Hamas doesn't use sustainable materials for their rockets, "which have butchered innocent Israelis".

"@GretaThunberg, Hamas doesn’t use sustainable materials for their rockets which have BUTCHERED innocent Israelis. The victims of the Hamas massacre could have been your friends. Speak up," Israel's official X handle posted along with the snapshots of three Israeli teens, who were allegedly killed in a Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, Greta had also received a backlash due to the earlier photograph she shared on the microblogging platform. The earlier photograph featured stuffed Blue Octopus which is considered as an anti-semitism symbol. Cartoonists have often used the octopus to highlight global Jewish conspiracy. It was a caricature deployed by the Nazis. However, hours later she deleted the post and shared the cropped photo.

On the war front, the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militants has entered its 16th day on Sunday. Israel has declared its intention to intensify its strikes in the besieged Gaza Strip, marking the second stage of a three-stage plan aimed at gaining control over the Palestinian region.

The conflict, triggered by a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, resulted in the death of over 1,400 Israelis. In response, Israel initiated a “total siege” of Gaza. According to Gaza's health ministry, Israel's attacks have claimed the lives of at least 4,385 Palestinians.