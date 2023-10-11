Concerns rise after robberies in three temples in Canada

Canadian police are searching for a suspect after three temples were robbed on Sunday. These burglaries follow a spate of similar incidents in the GTA in late 2021 and into early last year. There were at least 18 such break-ins. (File)

In a release on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said that on October 8, approximately 12.45 am., officers from the West Division responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a religious temple in the town of Pickering in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA. “A male was seen on security surveillance making entry into the temple and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes. The male fled the area prior to police arrival,” the release noted.

Soon after, at approximately 1:30 am, officers responded to reports of a similar incident at another temple in Pickering. “A resident of the temple reported that a male had broken through a window and attempted to steal a safe which contained donated cash. The male was unsuccessful and fled prior to police arrival. Surveillance footage was reviewed and the male was confirmed to be the same suspect who had committed the earlier break-and-enter,” the release stated.

After that, at about 2.50 am, the same person broke into another temple in the neighbouring town of Ajax. He stole a large quantity of cash from a donation box.

The person was described as: 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, black poofy jacket with tightly zipped hood, green camo cargo pants, and green running shoes. He was observed walking with a limp.

Police have sought the assistance of members of the public with information that could aid their investigation.

These burglaries follow a spate of similar incidents in the GTA in late 2021 and into early last year. There were at least 18 such break-ins. Three persons were arrested in March 2022 in connection with the burglaries that had shaken the Indo-Canadian community.

