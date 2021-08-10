Covid-19: Pentagon seeks vaccine mandate for US troops

The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek US President Joe Biden’s approval to require military members to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by the middle of September.

Biden last month urged local governments to pay people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and he set new rules requiring federal workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, mask mandates and travel restrictions.

At the time, the American president had directed the Pentagon to look into “how and when” it will require members of the military to take the vaccine. The defence department is targeting mid-September for a vaccination deadline based on expectations for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. It currently falls under an emergency use authorisation (EUA).

“By way of expectation, public reporting suggests the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine could achieve full FDA licensure early next month,” a memo from defence secretary Lloyd Austin said.

France’s pass required in restaurants, trains

France took a big step on Monday by requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a Covid pass before they can enjoy in restaurants and cafes or travel across the country. The move came amid fierce protests in the country against such passes.

The pass is issued to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19, or have proof of a recent recovery from the disease or who have a recent negative Covid-19 test.

In China, authorities have punished a slew of officials for failing to curb a Covid-19 outbreak spanning nearly 900 symptomatic infections across the country in less than a month.