close_game
close_game
News / World News / Watch | Croatian foreign minister tries to kiss German counterpart, calls act ‘human approach’ amid row

Watch | Croatian foreign minister tries to kiss German counterpart, calls act ‘human approach’ amid row

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2023 09:49 PM IST

In a video posted online, Radman was seen reaching out to Baerbock to shake her hand. Later, he tries to kiss her on the cheek.

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman stoked a massive controversy after a photo of him trying to kiss his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a group photo session in Berlin went viral online. In videos posted on social media, Radman was seen reaching out to Baerbock to shake her hand. Later, he tries to kiss her on the cheek but the latter dodges his affection. The incident occurred post an EU conference in the city.

Croatia foreign minister kisses his German counterpart(AFP)
Croatia foreign minister kisses his German counterpart(AFP)

Former Croatian prime minister Jadranka Kosor took to social media to criticise Radman over the incident. "Violent kissing of women is also called violence, is it not?," Kosor wrote in Croatian.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Responding to the incident, Radman said, “I don't know what the problem was... We always greet each other warmly. It is a warm human approach to a colleague.”

Croatian women's rights activist Rada Boric then slammed the minister and termed the incident as "highly inappropriate", adding that "warm greetings" should happen only among those whose relationship allows kissing.

READ | Spain's Luis Rubiales banned by FIFA for three years over Jenni Hermoso kiss

"It's clear that such a relationship doesn't exist here and that the (German) minister was left surprised with such closeness," Rada Boric told the Jutarnji List outlet.

Just a few months prior to this incident, Spain's soccer chief Luis Rubiales faced strong criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women's World Cup ceremony, an action she later expressed discomfort with.

Rubiales initially defended his actions .“The kiss was the same I could give one of my daughters,” Rubiales said. However, he apologised publicly later. Rubiales was suspended from his post by FIFA on Aug. 27.

(With inputs from AFP)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out