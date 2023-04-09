3 injured in shooting at food court of US' Delaware mall: What we know so far

Three people were injured in a “shooting incident” at a mall in Delaware, police informed as multiple law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders reached the scene at Christiana Mall where an investigation is underway, CNN reported. Delaware Mall Shooting: Multiple law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders reached the scene.(Representational)

“There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area. Please continue to avoid the area as DSP gathers more info,” Delaware police tweeted. The police evacuated the shoppers in the mall and said that there is no suspect in custody.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet.

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said. The three people were shot in the food court area, media reports claimed.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said.

