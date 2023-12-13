Deputy editor of Vladimir Putin’s favourite newspaper Anna Tsareva ‘found dead just a year after boss’

The deputy editor of Russia president Vladimir Putin’s ‘favourite newspaper’ was found dead at her home in mysterious circumstances, it was reported. Anna Tsareva, 35, worked for pro-Putin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. She was found unresponsive at her home in Moscow just a year after her former boss also died in a suspicious manner, several media reports claimed. Anna Tsareva Death: Anna Tsareva was found dead at her home.

Anna Tsareva’s body was discovered by her father after he lost contact with her for a few days and went to check-up on her, they added. There was no indication of a break-in to her apartment nor any ‘signs of a violent death’ but she had developed an acute respiratory viral infection and had a high fever for several days.

It is also suspected that she died of ‘acute heart failure’.

Anna Tsareva was reported to be in charge of content on Komsomolskaya Pravda’s website- the biggest news website in Russia with 83.9 million readers in October 2023.

Last year, her boss Vladimir Sungorkin, 68, editor-in-chief and director general of Komsomolskaya Pravda, died of an apparent heart attack. His death had been seen as suspicious after medics found signs of suffocation, it was then reported.

Vladimir Sungorkin was accused of ‘disseminating and legitimising aggressive anti-Ukraine and anti-Western propaganda of the Putin regime under direct Kremlin authority in one of Russia’s most popular media outlets.’

The commission stated, “The newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda has been described also by President Vladimir Putin as his favourite newspaper. Its editor is therefore responsible for supporting actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”