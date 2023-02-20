'Does this look like pornography?': Edward Snowden over wife-baby pic on Twitter

Former US intelligence contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden slammed Twitter CEO Elon Musk claiming that his wife's account has been locked from the microblogging site. Snowden said Lindsay Mill's account was locked after she uploaded a picture of her holding their naked baby. ''Twitter just locked my wife @lsjourneys 's account for an ancient baby photo that even *spineless Instagram* had no problem with. Do parents need to worry? Are baby butts, happy bath photos, etc. banworthy now?," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he questioned the Twitter boss, and said: "Does this look like pornography to you, @ElonMusk? If you have a machine handing out bans for pictures that could be on a Hallmark Card, it's time to dial back the algorithm. Just my opinion."

The picture left netizens divided, with some saying they don't see anything “inappropriate” about it, while others opining that it shouldn't have been shared on a public account as it could be misused. One user wrote, ''Given those predators sometimes share child abuse materials that include infants, your wife's photo was probably caught in the broader net meant to remove that material. Through manual appeal I am sure she'll be restored. No system is perfect.''

Another commented, ''I don't see anything inappropriate about this photo AND I don't feel like it merits shutting down someone's account-but I feel like it might have also been more appropriately shared with a small group of just her family and close friends, perhaps via a text message or similar.''

''You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behaviour within the live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos," a tweet read.

Snowden had fled the US after leaking secret National Security Agency files in 2013 and was given asylum in Russia last year. He married Mills in 2017 and the couple has two children.

